Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Stephen A. Smith thinks NBA players won't be able to handle the Disney Bubble, what Glee actually did to fill their auditoriums and more, below!

Zendaya, Awkwafina and More Invited To Join the Academy

Zendaya, Awkwafina and more stars were invited to gain the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It was reported that out of the 819 people invited, 45% were women, 36% were people of color and 49% were people based outside of the U.S. (via Just Jared)

One-Third of Parents Might Not Send Kids Back to School

In mid-June, researchers from the University of Michigan surveyed 1,200 parents from Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. They found that one-third of parents are not sure if they will send their kids back to class next year. The virus makes parents feel uncertain, but they also understand that by returning to class, students will benefit more than with virtual learning. (via Study Finds)

Walmart To Host Drive-In Movies in Their Parking Lots

Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises to start a drive-in move series in 160 Walmart parking lots. The event will start in August and continue through October. (via ScreenCrush)

Dr. Fauci Urges Americans To Stop Going To Bars

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to stop going to bars because it is the most dangerous way to spread the virus. He said that it is unrealistic to ask all Americans to avoid social interactions but encourages them to gather safely. The doctor also said he would not be surprised if America goes back up to 100,000 new cases a day, if this current trend does not turn around. (via People)

Will NBA Players Break the Disney Bubble for Sex?

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is concerned that players will be sexually frustrated and that this will cause them to break out of the Disney bubble. He feels that whether it is three months or three weeks, players will not be able to handle any length of abstinence.

Granger Smith Hopes To Save Kids From Drowning

Granger Smith lost his three-year-old son due to accidental drowning, and now he wants to help other people prevent this type of tragedy. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children age one to four. (via People)

TikTok User Goes Viral for Exposing Glee

A TikTok user went viral for exposing hit TV show Glee. Instead of seat fillers, the show apparently used a mix of real people and dummies to make it look like the auditorium was full in certain scenes. (via Daily Mail)

New App for College Students Who Want To Date the Old Fashioned Way

A new app called "OkZoomer" has launched for college students who are looking for more than just a hookup. With over 20,000 subscribers, people can "Zookup," which is talking with people so they can get to know each other, instead of meeting right away.