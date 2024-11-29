Man’s 2-Year-Old Bolts Out of House Toward Stranger’s Barking Dog: Who’s in the Wrong?

A 35-year-old man on Reddit has shared that he has been called an "irresponsible parent" over an incident that happened with a person's dog.

"I've (35M) owned my house for 10 years and I've got a grass yard in my front yard. My 20 month old son loves to play outside. We have a patio with a brick fence that leads to our yard," the man began.

"I opened the door and and he bolts, like he does everyday, he looks for his tennis and golf balls in the grass. I'm a few yards behind him and he turns the corner and briefly disappears behind the fence," he continued.

However, one day, a conflict occurred when a lady yelled at the man to keep his son away from her dog.

"As I get to the fence line, next thing I hear is barking and a lady is yelling at me to keep my son away from her what looked like a German Shepard to me. I chase down my son immediately as her dog is in my yard. I tell her that this is my house and my yard, get your dog out of here," he said.

The lady yelled at the man to get his son away from her dog. He, on the other hand, yelled at her for letting her dog onto his property.

"She starts telling me that I shouldn't let my son come toward her dog. I tell this lady to get out of here. I tell her to never let her dog step foot on my property again. She says I was an irresponsible parent," the man concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with people being divided over who was wrong.

"Your son did get away from you. What if he'd run in the street with a car coming? The dog shouldn't have been in your yard," one person commented.

"Both need to pull heads from rears," said another.

"It's your property, true. But it sounds like it's open to the street, (not fenced in/enclosed) and letting a not yet 2 year old get out of your sight in that situation could get dangerous fast, as you experienced today. She had her dog on leash (correct?), but can only stay in control of what her dog does as long as your kid stays out of range," someone else shared.

"Yea I get it her dog was in your yard, but your sons safety comes first..hypothetical here , say one day you open the door and your son darts out in front of a car, or there’s a wild animal in your yard..cuz these things happen all the time..a fence isn’t keeping nature out ..it takes a second a blink of an eye.. she’s an irresponsible pet owner and you’re an irresponsible parent," another chimed in.