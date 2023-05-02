The Breakout Star of the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Was a Cockroach

While everyone at the Met Gala red carpet and viewers of the livestream waited for Rihanna to make her appearance Monday night (May 1), one special guest stole the show.

A cockroach skittered onto the Met steps as photographers clamored for a shot of the breakout star.

"What are you wearing?" one person called out jokingly.

"Take a photo!" others were heard shouting.

One Getty Images photographer even snapped an up-close shot of the creepy crawler on the red carpet as people cheered.

The photographer then pretended to stomp on the bug as people in the crowd shouted, "No!"

"It's Karl Lagerfeld reincarnated," one person in the TikTok comments joked.

The late German designer, who was known for his unsavory opinions and comments, was the subject of Monday night's Met Gala, where stars interpreted the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme with vintage Chanel looks and lots of black and white.

On Twitter, viewers at home hilariously reacted to the cockroach's guest appearance.

"5 years ago, we would have had a cockroach from [the] Met Gala gimmick account going 'I was invited b---h,' and it would have 100k [retweets]," one person joked in a tweet.

Another person theorized that the cockroach was the very same roach from drag star Katya's house, calling the bug a "glamazon b---h."

WARNING: Tweet below contains graphic language.

Someone else tweeted that the cockroach "served."

One fan tweeted a photo of a cockroach getting into a sleek black car.

And sure enough, a Twitter account (@metcockroach) was created to represent the Met Gala cockroach with the handle. "Live laugh love," its bio reads.

Sadly, the cockroach's big night out was met with a tragic ending.

"It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on," Variety tweeted last night.

See more reactions to the Met Gala cockroach, below.

WARNING: Some tweets contain graphic language.

RIP, little fashion bug.