20 Years Later: This 50 Cent Club Anthem Was No. 1 This Week in 2005

Remember when 50 Cent dominated the airwaves 20 years ago?

Following up on the success of his 2003 smash debut single "In da Club," the rapper released his second album, The Massacre, in 2005.

The album spawned a club anthem that spent an impressive nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2005.

"Candy Shop," featuring singer Olivia, stood out in a field crowded with iconic songs in '05, including Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and Kanye West's "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx.

Chock full of sexual innuendos, "Candy Shop," which became 50 Cent's third No. 1 single, spotlights what happens when you bring that special someone back to your crib after the club.

The sexy video for the song, which crossed 1 billion views on YouTube in 2024, is a visual spectacle filled with video vixens, outrageous outfits and a mansion on Candy Shop Lane.

Watch 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" Music Video:

Check out 50 Cent's "Candy Shop" lyrics (via Genius), below:

Yeah, uh-huh

So seductive

I'll take you to the candy shop

I'll let you lick the lollipop

Go 'head, girl, don't you stop

Keep goin' 'till you hit the spot, woah

I'll take you to the candy shop (Yeah)

Boy, one taste of what I got (Uh-huh)

I'll have you spendin' all you got (Come on)

Keep goin' 'til you hit the spot, woah

You could have it your way,

how do you want it?

You gon' back that thing up or should I push up on it?

Temperature risin', okay, let's go to the next level

Dance floor jam-packed, hot as a tea kettle

I'll break it down for you now, baby, it's simple

If you be a nympho, I be a nympho

In the hotel or in the back of the rental

On the beach or in the park, it's whatever you into

Got the magic stick, I'm the love doctor

Have your friends teasin' you 'bout how sprung I got you

Wanna show me you could work it, baby? No problem

Get on top, then get to bounce around like a low rider

I'm a seasoned vet when it come to this s--t

After you work up a sweat, you could play with the stick

I'm tryin' to explain, baby, the best way I can

I'll melt in your mouth, girl, not in your hand, ha-ha

I'll take you to the candy shop

I'll let you lick the lollipop

Go 'head, girl, don't you stop

Keep goin' 'til you hit the spot, woah

I'll take you to the candy shop

Boy, one taste of what I got

I'll have you spendin' all you got

Keep goin' 'til you hit the spot, woah

Girl, what we do (What we do)

And where we do (And where we do)

The things we do (Things we do)

Are just between me and you, yeah (Oh yeah)

Give it to me, baby,

nice and slow

Climb on top, ride like you in a rodeo

You ain't never heard a sound like this before

'Cause I ain't never put it down like this

Soon as I come through the door, she get to pullin' on my zipper

It's like it's a race, who could get undressed quicker

Isn't it ironic, how erotic it is to watch her in thongs?

Had me thinkin' 'bout that ass after I'm gone

I touched the right spot at the right time

Lights on or lights off, she like it from behind

So seductive, you should see the way she whine

Her hips in slow-mo on the floor when we grind

Long as she ain't stoppin', homie, I ain't stoppin'

Drippin' wet with sweat, man, it's on and poppin'

On my champagne campaign, bottle after bottle, it's on

And we gon' sip 'til every bubble in every bottle is gone

I'll take you to the candy shop

I'll let you lick the lollipop

Go 'head, girl, don't you stop

Keep goin' 'til you hit the spot, woah

I'll take you to the candy shop

Boy, one taste of what I got

I'll have you spendin' all you got

Keep goin' 'til you hit the spot, woah