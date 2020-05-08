Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and More Speak Out Against the Devastating Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Celebrities have taken to social media to express outrage and demand justice for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was fatally shot by two white men in February.

According to police, the 25-year-old was out for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick, Georgia on February 23, when two armed civilians chased him with their truck before gunning him down. Authorities identified the men as Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34.

Following Arbery's death, nobody was charged, let alone arrested, but the case has sparked nationwide outrage after a graphic video of the shooting emerged online.

Taylor Swift was among those who spoke out against his murder on Twitter, writing, "I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud"

Demi Lovato addressed the deadly shooting as well, posting a photo of Arbery via Instagram alongside the caption: "I can't sleep because of this. I want to say so much more but I can't gather my thoughts right now. #ripahmaudarbery."

Beyoncé paid tribute to Arbery on her official website.

Kim Kardashian urged her followers to join a solidarity run to honor Arbery.

Justin Bieber wrote that he's "praying for the family mourning the loss of Ahmaud Arbery. Also praying for justice!"

Katy Perry reposted model Naomi Campbell's Instagram post.

Ariana Grande also stood in solidarity with Arbery, posting a link on her Instagram story encouraging fans to sign the petition and demand justice for his death.

On Thursday afternoon (May 8), nearly three months after the shooting, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder.