Ariana Grande has released her new live concert album, K Bye for Now.

After performing the final show in her Sweetener World Tour on Sunday (December 22) at The Forum in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old pop star surprised fans by unveiling her new album, which she later tweeted was "a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier."

The new album, which was recorded over the course of her record-breaking tour, includes 32 tracks from both 2017's Sweetener and 2018's Thank U Next, such as live renditions of "God is a Woman" and “7 Rings." It also features songs from past records including "Love Me Harder," "Be Alright" and "Side to Side."

You can listen to Ariana Grande's K Bye for Now live album on Spotify and Apple Music.

Meanwhile, the singer was visibly emotional as she said goodbye to fans during her last concert.

"This would not have gone the way it did without you and I love you so much," she said. "Thank you for traveling around the world to see me. I know some of you guys flew all over the f---ing place to see me. Like, what? Why? What? Thank you. And why? I love you. This has been amazing. Thank you so much."