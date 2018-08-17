On Friday (August 17), at the turn of midnight, Ariana Grande finally unveiled her much-anticipated fourth album, Sweetener.

Between previously released singles "No Tears Left to Cry," "God Is a Woman," and the Nicki Minaj-featuring "The Light is Coming," star-powered collaborations with Missy Elliott ("Borderlline") and Pharrell Williams ("Blazed"), a song dedicated to (and titled after) her newly minted fiancé, Pete Davidson, and a maybe-hidden tribute to the Manchester bombing that left 22 dead at her May 2017 concert, there was a lot to unpack on the 15-track project.

Within minutes, Sweetener was trending on Twitter with a flood of fan reactions, gifs, memes, and many, many a snatched wig.

"The only things I care about today are 'Sweetener' and the chicken wings I'm gonna eat for dinner," wrote one fan.

Added another: "me: hey siri, play the queen of pop’s new album ... siri: okay, playing # sweetener by ariana grande."

And, of course, Grande chimed in with some insight herself.

"i wanted desperately to go somewhere new," she tweeted, responding to a follower who praised the album's new sonic direction. "I told y’all i wanted to go somewhere new. i went somewhere new ... i feel at home here."

See more fan reactions below.