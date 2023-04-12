Ariana Grande Addresses Body-Shaming Comments in Vulnerable Video Message: WATCH

Ariana Grande took a break from filming Wicked to address the internet's body-shaming comments on Tuesday (April 11).

"I just wanted to come on and... I don't do this often. I don't like it, I'm not good at it, but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," she explained in a 3-minute long TikTok video.

She continued, "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what."

The star went on to directly address body-shaming comments that she's been getting since her appearance has slightly changed, including dying her hair platinum blonde and bleaching her eyebrows while filming her role as Glinda in Wicked.

"One: there are many different kinds of beautiful," the r.e.m. beauty founder said. "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful."

She shared, "Personally, for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy."

The star was seemingly referring to her thank u, next era when she was on tour.

"I know I shouldn't have to explain that," she added. "But I do feel like maybe having some sort of vulnerability here... Something good might come from it."

She noted that even commenting on something you think is "good" or "well-intentioned" can have negative effects, and "we should work towards not doing that" to be "safer."

"The second thing is you never know what someone's going through," she continued. "You never know, so be gentle with each other."

"By the way, I'm not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now," she noted. "This is my face, these are my eyes, so don't freak out about that now too, please, oh my god."

The "Positions" singer concluded the vulnerable video by letting her audience know they are all beautiful "no matter what" and wished everyone a "very beautiful day."

Her rare video message was met with thousands of supportive comments and a flood of heart emojis from fans and TikTok creators, like popular personality Chris Olsen, who wrote, "We love you ALWAYS."

Ariana has been staying largely out of the public eye as she films Wicked, which releases in 2024, only sharing occasional updates via Instagram and TikTok.

However, she recently broke her "Ozian bubble" for a remix of The Weeknd's "Die For You."