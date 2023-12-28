Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are reportedly residing together in New York City.

The pop star, 30, and Broadway star, 31, still have their own homes, but they have been living under one roof as their romance heats up, insiders told TMZ.

One source told the outlet the pair "vibe together" and enjoy each other's company.

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker is due to head back to England next year to resume filming her pair of Wicked films, whilst Slater is starring in a stage production of Spamalot back on Broadway.

It's unclear if Slater will jet across the pond to be with his girlfriend in London.

Grande split from her husband Dalton Gomez in January after two years of marriage before moving on with Slater, who she has been working with on Wicked.

Meanwhile, Grande has been in the studio with producer Max Martin working on her follow-up to 2020's Positions.

The singing sensation returned to music amid the SAG-AFTRA strike when filming was paused.

An insider told the New York Post's Page Six column: “Her priority has been Glinda [her character in ‘Wicked’] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film.”

The source said: “She doesn’t know when she’ll want to release" it “as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for ‘Wicked,’ and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released.”

However, the insider added: “She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?”