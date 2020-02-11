Ariana Grande Spotted Making Out With Mystery Man Amid Mikey Foster Dating Rumors

Ariana Grande was seen making out with a mystery man at a bar in the Los Angeles area.

It looks like fans can finally give up on those Mikey Foster dating rumors because it appears as though the Thank U, Next hitmaker just confirmed she and the Social House singer are definitely not a couple — at least not anymore. TMZ published a video of what appears to be Grande kissing a man at Bar Louie in Northridge, California.

The outlet notes the singer "rolled into the gastropub around 1 AM with a crew of friends," including the guy in the clip. It's unclear who he is, but apparently he wasn't "instantly recognizable" which means he might not be famous.

The group reportedly only stayed for about 30 minutes and a source also told TMZ Grande asked the DJ to switch up the music after they played her hit song "God Is a Woman."

The pop star has not commented on the kissing video, but this is the first time she's been spotted getting cozy with another man since her ex Pete Davidson. Yes, there were rumors about her and Foster, but other than the "Boyfriend" music video, the two never engaged in any PDA that confirmed they were ever in a relationship.