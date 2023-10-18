Ariana Grande has reportedly started work on a new album.

The "Thank U, Next" hit-maker has been in the studio with producer Max Martin working on her follow-up to 2020's Positions.

The pop star has been focusing on filming the two-part Wicked film in London, but amid the SAG-AFTRA strike when filming was paused, she managed to fit in some time for music.

An insider told The New York Post's Page Six column: “Her priority has been Glinda [her character in Wicked] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film.”

She still has no idea when the new music will be released.

The source said: “She doesn’t know when she’ll want to release" it "as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for Wicked, and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released.”

However, the insider added: “She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?”

At the weekend, Ariana was asked if she had a title for her next studio outing, to which she replied: “Let me make it first!”

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old singer responded after a batch of unheard material leaked online and admitted it's "impossible to keep things" from her passionate fan base.

In a R.E.M. Beauty video, she said: "You guys have heard every bad song and b------s demo that I’ve ever made. Hilarious.

"It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”

Later in the video, the "7 Rings" hit-maker was asked if there were "any secrets soon to come."

She replied: “Hmm… no secrets. I’m all out of secrets. You’ve stolen all my unreleased music, it’s horrible [laughs].”

Back in February, Ariana made her return to music on The Weeknd's "Die For You" remix as she teamed up with her friend and collaborator on the new version of his 2016 track from the album Starboy.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer previously reassured fans she is still very much a singer and reminded them of her vocal prowess on a rendition of "Over the Rainbow" from 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

After being asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: "Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

Ariana split from her husband Dalton Gomez in January after two years of marriage and she has since been dating Broadway star Ethan Slater, 31, who she has been working with on Wicked.