Ariana Grande Teases New Music for 2024: ‘See You Next Year’

Ariana Grande has had a busy year and she could be returning to music very soon.

On Dec. 27, the music superstar shared several pictures to her Instagram that included her in the studio. In one of the pictures she flashes the thumbs-up and tears can be seen running down her cheeks. In another picture, she can be seen FaceTiming a friend.

However, one of the more revealing aspects about the pictures is that they revealed that she was in the studio with music producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

"See you next year," she captioned the series of pictures.

However, Grande shared a more enhanced version of one of the pictures to her Instagram and it was captioned "the two moods of the album."

She has been teasing the album throughout the month and has been alluding to it on the days that use the number 7 with posts on Dec. 7, Dec. 17 and now Dec. 27. Notably, the upcoming album will be her seventh album as well.

2024 will mark four years since Grande released her last studio album, Positions. The project debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart and spawn the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Positions." The album spawned another top 10 single with "34+35," which reached No. 2.

Despite taking some time away from releasing albums, Grande has teamed with The Weeknd for remixes of his songs "Save Your Tears" and "Die For You," which became chart-topping hits.

Grande was also cast in the movie Wicked and the first part will be released at the end of next year.