Ariana Grande must be taking a cue from Selena Gomez: she literally can't keep her hands — or any other appendage — to herself, at least when she's around her BDE beau, Pete Davidson.

Late Monday night (July 16), the pop star and the comedian swapped saliva in an Instagram Story that left some fans swooning and others cringing from a bad case of TMI. (Granted, it's... a lot to take in.)

Watch the couple's display of PDA, below:

Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018. The following month, Davidson confirmed his and the singer's engagement while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 20.

"I feel like I won a contest, it's so sick," Davidson told the host about his engagement, adding, "It’s f---ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit."

The pair have since moved in together into a luxury $16 million apartment in New York City.