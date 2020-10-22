Ariana Grande's "Positions" music video has us calling her the Commander in Chief.

Grande released the single and music video on Friday (October 23). The music video shows Grande as President of the United States. We find Ari working in the White House as well as baking in the kitchen and singing in the bedroom, just like the lyrics suggest.

Notably, Grande is seen giving a medal to United States Postal Service workers, a service that President Donald Trump has attempted to defund and discredit.

The video concludes with Grande walking across the White House lawn while holding the leashes for a group of dogs.

Listen to Ariana Grande's "Positions" and watch the politically charged music video below.

Earlier this month, the pop phenomenon teased fans about upcoming music with a single tweet that immediately went viral. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted on October 14.

What followed was an announcement of the lead single off of her upcoming sixth studio album. "Positions" was produced by London On Da Track and Tommy Brown.

Grande's sixth studio album is due out on October 30.

Learn the full Ariana Grande "Positions" lyrics below.

[Verse 1]

Heaven sent you to me

I'm just hoping I don't repeat history

[Pre-Chorus]

Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

And make a lotta love on a Monday, Ah, Ah

Never need no, no, no one else, babe

’Cause I'll be

[Chorus]

Switching my positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in your bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way, I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do

That I wouldn’t do, switching for you

[Verse 2]

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true, you're too good to be true

But I get tired of runnin', f--k it

Know I'm runnin’ with you, with you

Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus

[Verse 3]

This some s--t that I usually don't do, Yeah

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to

'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too, and I'm down too

Yeah, I'm down too

Switching the positions for you

This some s--t that I, yeah, usually don't do, don't do

But for you I kinda, kinda want to, want to

'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too

Repeat Chorus

[Outro]

Yeah

Ah, yeah

Ah, Ah, yeah