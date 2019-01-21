Ariana Grande has finally addressed the backlash she's received from her new single “7 Rings.”

Following the release of the song, the singer has faced tons of criticism, mainly for copying other artists like Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia, but also for appropriating black culture. Then, to make matters worse, Grande's initial response to the backlash was to share a fan's post to her Instagram Stories that read: "'You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it’…White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism.”

People seemed to think that her response was racially insensitive, so she immediately deleted it. However, The Shade Room was quick enough to take a screenshot and post it on their own Instagram account, alongside the caption: “#ArianaGrande has fans upset because they feel she’s missing the point of the backlash."

Grande later took to the comments section of the post to explain herself and offer an apology:

"Hi hi I think her intention was to be like…yay a white person disassociating the negative [stereotype] that is paired with the word ‘weave'…however, I'm so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it," she wrote.

"It's never my intention to offend anybody," Grande added.