Uh-oh! Princess Nokia has called out Ariana Grande over her new single “7 Rings.”

The 26-year-old singer posted a video to Twitter accusing Grande of stealing her song, "Mine," from her 2017 debut mixtape 1992 Deluxe. In the vid, she can be seen bopping her head while listening to "7 Rings" before playing her own track. She then compared both songs and remarked on how similar they sound.

“Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sound really familiar to me," she says. "Ain’t that the lil’ song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm…sounds about white."

But that's not all...Princess Nokia also liked a tweet that reads, "AG’s new album literally plagiarizes flows, words, bars from Nokia." OUCH. Grande has yet to comment on the accusations, but earlier today, fans also called her out for stealing Soulja Boy's flow from his 2010 hit "Pretty Boy Swag."