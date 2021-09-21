Recently filed legal documents provide some insight into a terrifying situation with an alleged armed stalker outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home.

TMZ broke the news earlier this month that a stalker was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on the singer's security team in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 10. The initial report detailed that 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken in by the LAPD and faced a felony brandishing charge. At the time, Grande was issued a temporary restraining order by a judge.

Documents requesting a restraining order were obtained by TMZ and provide additional insight into the scary situation.

In particular, we now know Grande was home at the time of the encounter. What's more, the legal documents claim Brown threatened the life of Grande and those on her team. After being asked to vacate the property, he allegedly screamed, "I'll f--king kill you and her."

According to Grande's documents, Brown has been an ongoing problem for the last seven months. The pop star is now concerned that there is a severe risk to her and loved ones if a restraining order is not granted.

"I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family," she said in the docs. "I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

At the moment, TMZ noted Brown is still in custody and faces two felony counts of making criminal threats. However, a law enforcement officer went on record expressing concern for Grande's safety if a restraining order was not granted.

Unfortunately, this is not Grande's first stalker situation.

In 2015, an alleged stalker renowned for sending her strange gifts was arrested and fined $5,000 for trespassing at one of the singer's Connecticut shows.

She and her mother Joan Grande were also granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker who reportedly snuck onto her property last year. The order was granted in May 2020 and lasts through 2025.