Ateez fans, a.k.a. Atiny, have found a new member in Atlanta venue employee Carlos, according to one fan's post on Instagram.

"New bias unlocked. We all love you Carlos! Thanks for joining the fandom!" the fan captioned a video of the employee dancing and waving light sticks during the K-pop group's Nov. 22 show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

The viral video shows Carlos getting "progressively more hype as the night went on," dancing and waving and even joining in with light sticks of his own.

At one point, he holds an official Ateez light stick and faces the crowd, dancing along to the song and pointing at the camera.

Fans in the comments couldn't get enough of Carlos.

"Father vibes... I wanna cry," one fan commented.

"I love when the guards or staff get into the concert!" another wrote.

"Not him acquiring a lightiny," another fan joked, referring to the staff member waving a light stick.

Lightiny is the official name of Ateez's light stick, which is one of the most important elements of any K-pop concert. Ateez's is one of the most unique in the game, because its first version is shaped like a globe, while another version features an hourglass center.

"Him all of a sudden having a light stick is SENDING ME," someone else agreed.

"I’m sure some generous Atiny gave him the light stick, but I'd like to think that he decided mid-concert and mid-job that an Atiny was what he was always destined to be and had to go to a merch booth immediately," someone else joked.

Meanwhile, this wasn't Carlos' first K-pop concert rodeo.

"He was also at the [Blackpink] concert getting his groove on! So adorable," a fan pointed out.

"I saw him during the seventeen concert also! the ppl that did the cameras gave him a carat bong," another shared.

Ateez debuted in October 2018 with eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

The group has sold millions of albums worldwide and are currently on their THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL Tour, featuring U.S. stops in Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and Newark.