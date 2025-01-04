Aubrey Plaza’s Husband and Director Jeff Baena Dead at 47

Film director and husband of Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena has died.

The 47-year-old died on Friday (Jan. 3) at the couple's Los Angeles home. According to a report, law enforcement sources claimed that authorities responded to an assistant's 9-1-1 call around 10:30 AM after she discovered Baena deceased. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to the report, he died by suicide, though no official cause of death has been released.

Other reports confirmed that details surrounding his death are unknown and his death case is listed as an "open" status with a medical exam scheduled.

Baena is survived by Plaza, whom he wed back in 2020 and were together since 2011. He is survived by his family including mom Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, dad Scott Baena, stepmother Michele Baena, brother Brad Baena, stepsister Bianca Gabay and stepbrother Jed Fluxman.

"The family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time," another report cited.

Baena was a director, producer and screenwriter known for his work on Horse Girl, Life After Beth, Joshy, Spin Me Round, The Little Hours and I Heart Huckabees.

Although Plaza and Baena kept their relationship relatively private and out of the spotlight, Plaza spoke candidly about their relationship during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"It's, like, extreme highs and extreme, you know, complications. It's a really hard thing to navigate, but we've been together for 11 years. We just muscle our way through it," she said of their relationship. She revealed that they wed during the COVID-19 pandemic in their backyard complete with a homemade altar along with tie-dye pajamas that he made for her. Plaza said that the time at home together strengthened their relationship overall.