Best Man Kicked Out of Wedding Party After Blowing Bachelor Party Funds on ‘Gambling Addiction’

On Reddit, a man explained his decision to kick his best man out of his wedding party after the best man spent the money for the bachelor party on his gambling addiction.

"I've (35M) known my 'best friend' 'Alex' (32M) since we were kids, and I asked him to be my best man when I got engaged. But now I'm regretting it. He was in charge of organizing my bachelor party, and I gave him access to the funds for it. But it turns out he used most of the money to fuel his own gambling addiction instead of planning a decent party," the man began.

The man shared that he found out about the missing money when a suspicious transaction appeared on the party account.

"I found out when I saw a suspicious transaction on the party fund account, and then I confronted him about it. He broke down and admitted that he's been struggling with gambling again, and he 'borrowed' the money to try and win back some losses," he revealed.

"I'm furious. Not only did he betray my trust, but he also put my wedding party at risk. And to make matters worse, he's been lying to me about his addiction for months," the groom continued.

He kicked his best man out of the wedding party as a result and has cut off communication with him.

"I told him he's no longer my best man, and I want nothing to do with him until he gets help for his addiction. Now he's saying I'm being unreasonable and that I should forgive him because he's 'going through a tough time'. AITA for removing him from the wedding party?" the man concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with them taking the side of the groom.

"Your wedding day is supposed to be a celebration, not a stressful and potentially disastrous event because your best man decided to gamble away the party funds. You have every right to remove him from the wedding party and prioritize your own well-being," said one person.

"Hold him accountable," suggested another.

"Prioritize your own needs and the success of your wedding. If you feel too hurt or betrayed to have him involved, it’s okay to distance yourself completely. Sometimes, focusing on your own emotional health and the needs of your upcoming marriage is the best choice. Also, ask him to get help, gambling addiction is such a serious theme," advised a Reddit user.

"I would have contacted the police. what he did was criminal," chimed in someone else.