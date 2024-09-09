Vain Bride Doesn’t Want to Invite Fire Survivor Brother-in-Law to Wedding Because He’s ‘Horrifying to Look At’

On Reddit, a bride-to-be was slammed after she explained the horrible reason she won't invite her fire survivor brother-in-law to her wedding.

"My sister is married ... For the most part her husband is okay. He has never been mean to me or anything, I just don't really talk to him much," she began.

"The thing is my sister's husband is kind of horrifying to look at. He looks like he just stepped off of a horror movie. He was in a fire when he was younger and that's why he looks like that. I've never said much about it. I asked when my sister first started dating him like 10-ish years ago but its a sore subject for him and he doesn't like to talk about it. My sister is absolutely beautiful and she could have gotten anyone she wanted but she wanted him. They are an odd looking couple," the bride continued.

"I told my sister I didn't really want him at my wedding or in any pictures. I felt like it would draw attention to him and away from the big day and I wanted my big day to be about us, not them. My sister is in the bridal party so she has to come, but her husband wouldn't have anything to do anyway. Plus, I didn't want children at my wedding and my sister's husband and children would just be a distraction for her when she should be helping me. He could stay home with their children," she added.

The bride's sister was "very upset" by the revelation.

"She said it's one thing to not want children there and she could get a sitter but her husband has always been good to me and it's awful the way I'm treating him. My explanation just made it worse. She has told me that she is no longer planning to be in the bridal party if that is how I am going to treat her family and she probably wouldn't come either," she wrote.

"Most of my family is pissed at me and said he is good to our family and I am making a way bigger deal out of it than it really is. They also think that I am permanently damaging family bonds the way I am going about it and a lot of the family has said they wouldn't come because all I care about is how everyone looks," the bride concluded.

Users in the comments section slammed the bride for being superficial and terrible.

"Assuming this isn’t rage bait you’re a very bad person," one person wrote.

"Are people really this vain? Seriously? So he might show up in a few pictures. He's not going to be in the wedding party so the official pictures should be good enough to stroke your vanity," someone else wrote.

"Everyone seems to think he is a nice guy and you want to exclude him for something that he can’t control," another shared.

"He is a family member. You’re maybe nice looking but you’re definitely an ugly person," someone else weighed in.