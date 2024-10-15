Bethany Hamilton’s 3-Year-Old Nephew ‘Still Has a Heartbeat’ After Scary Drowning Incident

Bethany Hamilton's 3-year-old nephew Andrew is on life support after a scary drowning incident.

On Oct. 12, Hamilton asked for prayers on her Instagram after revealing the long road ahead in her nephew's recovery.

"HELP!! My precious nephew was medivaced to kapiolani in Oahu this morning after drowning last night. He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," she shared.

"We are wrecked. But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone’s chance of survival and in this case we’re asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance," she said.

She later updated the caption to let her followers know that her family was able to get in contact with Dr. Paul Harch, an expert in adolescent drowning.

Per People, Dr. Harch is a Louisiana-based specialist known for his expertise in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

One of his children commented on Hamilton's post to help her get in touch with the doctor.

According to Mayo Clinic, HBOT is a treatment commonly used for scuba divers who experience "decompression sickness."

"Update: We are hopeful. Thank you for your prayers and support. We are in contact with Dr. Harch and many helpful individuals," Hamilton wrote in the comments.

She also posted a link to a SupportNow fundraiser for Andrew and his family, which shed more light on the terrifying accident.

"On Friday, Oct 11, Andrew came down with a fever and threw up. He was in the bathtub soaking in epsom salt; just 15 feet from the kitchen and living room. He was found unconscious," the site explained.

The family noted that Andrew is the "strongest" of his five siblings and "an amazing swimmer, even in the open ocean."

"Andrew is on life support in the PICU Unit receiving emergency care. The doctors have been amazing, and have made every change to his health care that we've asked for based on drowning research," they continued.

They requested knowledge of "any treatments, therapies, or tips" that could potentially help Andrew recover.