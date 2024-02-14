Could Beyonce’s Country Album Include a Taylor Swift Duet?

Details about Beyoncé's Act II, the country-themed project she announced during the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 11), are still largely under wraps, but it seems clear that there will be some twists and turns along the road to release day.

Some fans have ventured guesses about potential star collaborations on the project, and a few have even wondered if Beyoncé might be enlisting one particular superstar pal with country ties: Taylor Swift.

But in an interview with TMZ, producer Killah B — who worked on one of the new track's Beyoncé's already released, "Texas Hold 'Em," and is also a co-writer on that track — played coy.

"[You're] gonna have to wait and see," Killah B says.

Beyoncé famously likes to play her career cards close to the chest, so it's no big surprise that she, and others close to the project, would stay fairly tight-lipped about even the smallest details. Killah B wasn't even able to give an outright answer when asked if Act II will include any collaborations, but he did strongly imply that fans won't be disappointed in what Beyoncé's got in store.

"Let's just say she is on the approach of shocking the world," he hints.

A team-up between Swift and Beyoncé would undeniably accomplish that goal. They're the two biggest women — and arguably, artists, period — in music right now. They also have a history of supporting each other, especially in recent months. Swift attended the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere event in London last November, and before that, Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's Eras Tour film.

What Is Beyoncé's Country Album?

Beyoncé announced an upcoming country album project, Act II, during a Verizon Super Bowl commercial during the big game on Sunday (Feb. 11). She promptly dropped two songs off the project: "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em," the latter of which is being serviced as a single to country radio.

A native of Houston, Beyoncé has history with the country music genre. Her 2016 Lemonade album included a country song called "Daddy Lessons," which she performed at that year's CMA Awards alongside the Chicks.

Act II is due for release on March 29.