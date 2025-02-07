Bianca Censori Responds to Her Naked Grammys Controversy

Bianca Censori has literally laughed off the controversy still raging around her naked red carpet appearance at the Grammys.

The 30-year-old wife of the scandal-plagued rapper, 46, caused widespread backlash after arriving at this year’s music awards ceremony in a sheer, nude dress, with reports soon suggesting she had been “talked into” wearing the X-rated ensemble by her partner.

But it now appears Bianca was also on board with the stunt after she was seen giggling when her husband was asked about how they “beat” the Grammys.

Mail Online reported that as the couple arrived at a recording studio in Los Angeles this week, Kanye told photographers: “Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys?”

The outlet added Bianca was then seen laughing as she covered her mouth to suppress her giggles as the photographers described her fit as “fire."

Kanye has since boasted Bianca became the most searched woman on the internet following their red carpet stunt.

He shared screenshots of Google search trends on Instagram, showing "Bianca Censori outfit" had received more than 5 million searches.

He wrote alongside an image of Bianca taken from behind, showing her wearing the dress with her hands on her hips: “We beat the Grammys.”

He also appeared to take a dig at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, claiming Bianca had now surpassed her in online searches.

Kanye posted: “For clarity, February 4 2025 my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth.

It comes more than a decade after his ex Kim, 43, famously “broke the internet” in 2014 when she posed nude for Paper magazine.

Criticism has mounted over Kanye’s influence on Bianca’s public image in the wake of their Grammys antics, with some fans accused him of using his wife “as clout” and “controlling” her every movement.

Conflicting reports have emerged about West and Censori’s departure from the Grammys.

Some sources claimed the couple were “escorted out” by police after their stunt, while others insisted they “left of their own accord."

Bianca was wearing a fur coat to the Grammys before dramatically dropping it, exposing her nearly bare body to photographers.

Kanye, nominated in the best rap song category at the event, later dismissed the ceremony as “boring” and described his wife’s outfit as “art."