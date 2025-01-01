Woman Angry at Man for Eating Cake at Birthday Party in ‘Bizarre’ Confrontation

A man on Reddit is thoroughly confused over a "bizarre" confrontation with a friend's wife at a birthday party.

The man explained in his post that he attended a birthday party with around nine other guests.

"Amy (30ish F), one of the guests, baked a cake for the birthday boy. After the relevant party traditions of singing the birthday song, and the hip-hip-hooraying that happens after the birthday song here in Australia, I went back to talking to one of my friends when Amy came up to me and the other friend with 2 plates of cake and offered them to my friend and I," he explained.

"We both said yes, thanked her, and then she made a really odd face and walked away," he continued.

"My friend and I both said it was weird, and went back to chatting," he added.

The man then ate a bit of the cake before discovering that it had "desiccated coconut" in it, which he didn't like.

He threw the rest of his slice out and continued on with the party.

"Steven (30ish M), Amy's partner, sent me a series of angry texts (8am on a Monday morning is really not the best time to receive angry texts) saying how Amy spent last night crying about how she didn't get to eat any of her cake and that I took a slice of it only to throw it away and deprive her of her own cake," the man revealed.

"She only cut 8 slices since she knows I don't like coconut, but [she claims] I took her slice and threw it away to spite her," he said.

"I replied, 'Why did she even offer me any cake if she knew there was coconut inside?' Steven said that she did it to be polite and not leave me out, and that I was an a--hole for taking her slice and throwing it away," he went on.

The man forwarded the message to his other friends, and many of them ignored it while one responded with a thumbs-down emoji.

Commenters on Reddit agreed that the man was not in the wrong for eating the birthday cake.

"What a bizarre situation. You cut enough cake for everyone there (including yourself), and don’t hand cake to people if you’re relying on them turning it down so you can eat it yourself," one person wrote.

"This is so wild. Like can people not use their words anymore?" another person questioned.

"Wait wait wait.... so Steven... her partner.... ATE CAKE and didn't give her any? And then he messaged you about not liking the cake that was offered to you? Amy and Steven are perfect for each other hahahahahaha," someone else laughed.

"If Amy at her age is crying ALL night for a piece of cake, she needs to see a psychiatrist... urgently," another person said.