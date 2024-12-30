Man Breaks $400 Worth of Wife’s Treasures Thanks to ‘Household Booby Traps’

A man on Reddit is in hot water with his wife after breaking her valuable collectibles thanks to "household booby traps."

"My wife is a collector of mid-century bric-a-brac. She finds these things, all over Facebook marketplace and thrift stores. Some of the pieces are quite valuable to the right buyer," he explained in his Am I The A--hole post.

However, her collection has begun to take over the house thanks to its extensive size.

"My problem is that it is all over the house stacked precariously in places where my stepdaughter and myself need to just exist. Countertops, tables, open bins in closets, on the floor, on the bed. Everywhere," he said.

READ MORE: Man Raging After Sibling Gets Engaged 3 Days After His Wedding

He noted that he has tried asking his wife to organize her things so that they aren't in the way or at risk of being damaged, but she's refused.

"Today, I was tryin[g] to hang a closet door back on the track. I lost my balance and fell backward into one of the various piles of things breaking a wicker sconce that was under a bunch of other s--t. She freaks out because she spent $400 on these awful-looking things," he revealed.

He added that the sconces are also missing pieces, which is why they have never been hung.

"She claims they are worth $1500. I apologized and I feel bad that her stuff was broken. The issue that I have is that, if something is valuable, it should be protected in some way," he went on.

"Am I the a--hole for being fed up with the constant clutter and what feel like traps to me? Normally I am very careful and respectful of her 'collection' but I spend a fair amount of time moving this s--t from one place to another because it is in the way," he said.

"Sometimes I can’t do the task that I want to do because I have to spend an hour moving her junk around," he added.

Many commenters agreed that the man is not at fault for being frustrated with his wife's "collection."

"Collections are either displayed or carefully stored away in protective material. If she doesn't re-sell these things for a profit, she is a straight-up hoarder. She must get professional help for this, as it is a mental illness," one person wrote in the comments section.

"Something that is breakable and worth $1500 to her should not be on the floor where it could get broken," someone else agreed.

"Maybe get professional advice on how to deal with someone who is a hoarder?" another person suggested.