Man Raging After Sibling Gets Engaged Three Days After His Wedding, Accuses Them of Trying to ‘Compete’

An individual is at odds with their brother and sister-in-law after they proposed to their now-fiancé shortly after their wedding.

"My brother and his now wife got married three days ago. A very small destination ceremony under 15 people total. My now fiancé and I extended our trip after everyone went home and spent a couple of days exploring the Grand Canyon, a couple hours north of the wedding, where he proposed," they wrote on Reddit.

They shared the happy news with their sibling and sister-in-law, however, it wasn't well received.

"He responded with hostility saying that it looked like we were competing. I apologized, quickly realizing that he was advocating for my sister-in-law and that she felt hurt (although I’m truly failing to understand why). I also texted her a separate apology and explained that it was not our intent to encroach and just wanted to share the news with family and that it’s my belief that there’s room for happiness for everyone," the confused person continued.

Their sister-in-law didn't respond to the apology message, their brother on the other hand did.

"In response to my apology, my brother doubled down and said the timing and location were hurtful and that we shouldn’t planned around the wedding," they concluded his post.

READ MORE: Man Refuses to Tone Down Extravagant Wedding at His Engaged Sister’s Request

In the comments, Redditors sided with the individual, with many telling them that their brother needs to chill out.

"I can see you're trying valiantly to understand, but I'm not sure your brother or his wife will be able to give you a good reason for their reaction. Cause their reaction is WILD! Sure, it's rude to propose at someone else's wedding.....but that's not what happened. The fact that you and your fiancé got engaged a few days after their wedding, before you flew home....is a totally different thing," one person wrote.

"Your brother needs to calm down. The bride gets a day, her one wedding day. She does not get a location, a week, or anything else. She gets her wedding. That is all. You did not encroach," another user commented.

"People need to get over themselves. I personally have never understood this wedding insecurity. Truly, what is the big deal if someone gets engaged if it's not changing the tone of the celebration. But frankly everyone should be able to celebrate happiness together when they have it," a third person chimed in.