Nowadays, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are they stuff of storybook romance — they speak about their love frequently, loudly and in no uncertain terms. But at their relationship's get-go, they were hardly planning for something so meaningful.

In a preview of Shelton's appearance on Sunday's (June 24) episode of Today, he says that he and the "Misery" singer — who both met after enduring heartbreaking cheating scandals — weren't necessarily seeking something serious.

“When I was going through my divorce and just hit rock bottom…it was a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the exact same moment in time," he says in the clip above. “I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this. But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us…it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

Just weeks ago, Stefani offered a similar sentiment to Glamour, and said her relationship was something that came completely out of left field.

"I know you’re going to ask me about Blake," she said. "But finding somebody who was going through the exact same experience? That was an inspiration. He was a friend to me when I needed a friend. An unexpected gift. And that became an inspiration in the songwriting."