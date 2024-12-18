Boyfriend Dumped for Being ‘Too Nice’ Fears He’ll Never ‘Find Anyone Better’

On Reddit, a woman shared why she decided to break up with her boyfriend.

"I (27F) was dating a guy (26M). He asked me to 'be official' maybe about 4 or 5 dates in- which is relatively early for me. I thought he was a nice guy and we had similar goals and aspirations so I said yes. However, he agreed with anything and everything i said. It seemed like he didn't have his own opinion. We went shopping and I tried asking him which pair of shoes he thought looked better and it was like pulling teeth. He just wouldn't make a decision!That's one example but it happened so many times with different things. It was honestly kind of a turn-off for me. " the woman began.

She shared that she wanted to give the relationship one final try before officially calling it quits.

"Fast forward a few weeks and we take a trip to the city- like an entire day long trip. I wanted to give it one final try before making any rash decisions. Get some hot chocolate, hit a couple breweries, and ate some food. It was an overall nice trip but I definitely didn't feel the way he showed he felt about me. I was going to wait a couple days to make a decision since it was still so early,' she said.

The woman ended the relationship, however, the boyfriend still wants to work on their relationship.

"We're still friends and he texts me everyday. He really wants it to work with us because he thinks he won't find anyone better. He also mentioned that his parents were forcing him to find someone otherwise they'd make him do an arranged marriage. Which is weird because its common within our culture but we're raised in the US- so pretty uncommon. I assured him that he would find someone better but I feel so horrible about this. Should I have given it more time?" she concluded.

READ MORE: Man Heartbroken After Girlfriend Rejects Tropical Proposal

Users in the comments section shared their thoughts, with them agreeing with the woman.

"If you’re not feeling it, you’re not feeling it. It’s okay. You gave it a shot. It sounds like the 'spark' is just not going to happen on your end if it hasn’t by now, so if you give him another chance, you’re only going to lead him on and end up right back here again. You both deserve better," one person said.

"If you're not feeling it, you're not feeling it. Best to admit it and not drag it out," another shared.

"Girl, sounds like you were dating a house plant instead of a human. And don't worry, you did him a favor by breaking up with him. He can now go find someone who appreciates his overly agreeable nature," someone else chimed in.