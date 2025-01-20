‘Fed-Up’ Woman Gives Boyfriend of Seven Years Deadline to Propose

A woman on Reddit is "fed up" with her boyfriend of seven years because he hasn't proposed yet, so she finally gave him an ultimatum.

One of the reasons she wants to get married is to start a family, as she doesn't want to get pregnant until after she gets married.

"I gave him a deadline for proposing of April 1, 2025. I made him aware that I’ll be leaving him on this exact date if he doesn’t make some type of move," the frustrated woman began.

"Today he told me he wants me to push my deadline date back because he needs more time to save money. For context, I don’t want a wedding, nor do I want a reception. I really want to elope and take a trip to maybe Las Vegas," she added.

Tired of waiting, she told him she won't change her proposal deadline date.

"He is now not talking to me. Personally, I feel like I’m not asking for much. We’re both financially stable. I feel disrespected, used, and like my time is being wasted," she concluded.

Users in the comments urged the woman to consider leaving her boyfriend.

"Nothing makes for a healthy marriage like feeling forced into it. I’m sure this will end well," one person wrote.

"If you’re giving a deadline for someone to propose to you, they don’t want to propose. Leave and find someone who values and cares for your relationship seriously!" another commented.

"If you have to give anyone a 'deadline' or an ultimatum, that should tell you everything right there. It’s not fully genuine when someone feels forced to do it. The writing is on the wall. He more than likely doesn’t want to marry you and that’s okay. It’s time to move on so you both can be happy and find the right person," someone else weighed in.