The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried Following Sexual Assault Allegations, Fried Blames Substance Abuse in Apology Statement

The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried has been fired from the band following allegations of sexual assault from another musician.

Content warning below // sexual assault

On Sunday (Nov. 13), shortly after María Zardoya, lead singer of The Marías, came forward alleging Fried had assaulted her, The Neighbourhood announced Fried’s firing from the band.

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood," the band wrote in a statement shared to social media.

In an Instagram Story published Sunday, Zardoya alleged that she was at a bar Saturday night (Nov. 12) where Fried "groped" her “under the table.”

“It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body," she wrote.

Zardoya concluded with a message to the band: "Y’all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep."

See her full statement below:

attachment-23BFC00F-AB4D-414F-A819-16842903E26F loading...

Shortly after both Zardoya’s revelation and The Neighbourhood's announcement, Fried released his own statement via his personal Instagram Story.

"I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who l am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for," Fried began.

The drummer apologized to other women who "have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated," before also apologizing to "The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

Read his statement below:

attachment-74783AD5-0177-4759-9D36-2544013412DD loading...

In the hours since The Neighbourhood announced Fried's firing, other women have come forward via Twitter and Instagram alleging they also had inappropriate contact with or were assaulted by Fried.

At least one of the other allegations was made public prior to Zardoya coming forward.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.