Bride’s Dad ‘Working to Ruin’ Her Wedding After She Bans His New Girlfriend From Attending

A bride is thinking about calling off her wedding because she believes her dad is out to "ruin" her wedding because she didn't invite his girlfriend.

"My parents went through a pretty bad divorce. My mom literally had to leave secretly when my dad was not in town because the emotional and financial abuse was so bad. Fast forward to now, they are on speaking terms but it is clear my father has a ton of anger toward her. My parents are now dating new people (it's been 9 years since the divorce). But based on what both parents and their partners have said in passing, I worry about them ever meeting or being in the same place," the woman wrote on Reddit.

When she told her dad that his new girlfriend wasn't allowed to attend the ceremony, he was livid.

"My dad went 0-60 with his emotions and said that he is choosing his girlfriend over me, that he will always choose her over me. I responded that that is his choice and he can choose not to come. When antagonizing me did not work, he said he would disallow my grandmother from coming (he has weaponized her previously too, as she is pretty dependent on him)," the woman concluded.

In the comments, users offered up suggestions on how to handle the situation.

"Have the wedding, un-invite your father who it seems hasn’t changed one bit from when your mother escaped him, and have someone else pick up your grandmother for the wedding. Does she know her son uses her as a bargaining chip?" one person wrote.

"I would cut my dad off if he did this. He literally told you a girlfriend is more important, and is actively trying to hurt you. He's still an abuser, why have someone like that in your life? You can uninvite him and arrange to pick your grandmother up yourself," another commented.

"Change the wedding date. Go pick up your grandma for 'errands' and take her to your wedding. Don’t post any photos publicly of your grandma at the wedding but definitely take them. Your dad is an abuser and he is emotionally abusing you and your grandmother. I would go no-contact because he’s already told you that you aren’t a priority and he wants to hurt you emotionally," someone else chimed in.