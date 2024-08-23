Bride Beefing With Dad After Not Inviting Siblings to Wedding Due to ‘Limited Seating’

A woman caused a rift in her family when she refused to allow her siblings to come to the wedding due to a lack of seating.

She explained in her post on Reddit that her family lives a distance away from where she and her husband are getting married and that she has not heard back from everyone to see if they are coming or not.

"I (25F) and getting married to my future husband (28M) in a month. We can host a max of 70 people. We sent out invites a few months ahead of time, as the entirety of my family has to drive 3 hours to where we currently live and are getting married. Two days before the RSVPs are due I decide to text the last few stragglers who haven’t responded yet," the woman wrote.

However, the problem came when the woman's biological father shared that he would be bringing his five children from his current marriage.

"When my biological father (48M) responded that he would be there with his fiancée (33F) and their 5 children (ages like 15-3) I was a bit taken aback because I very specifically addressed the invitation to only 'Mr [biological father’s name] and Ms [fiancées name]' rather than 'Mr [biological father’s name] and family'. Background is important here because I do not have a close relationship with my biological father. I’ve met my step siblings a handful of times and my half siblings only twice. I also did not invite my mom’s current husband’s children (all 6 are adults, I’m not close with them)," she revealed.

Because of the woman not inviting her siblings, her father got upset and it caused a rift.

"My biological father absolutely lost his s--t about how he can’t bring his kids and how crushed the kids will be for 'not seeing their sister get married'. I would not back down and told him multiple times that I have limited seating and can only feed so many people. He said 'this is MY proposal' and offered to come down, with the uninvited children, for only the ceremony and leave so they can see me get married and I can 'save money'. The wedding is already entirely paid for, but okay whatever you say…. He said he had to protect the kids - I asked 'do you forget that I’m your f----ing child too?' And ended the conversation with telling him that he and his fiancée can attend without the kids or not to come at all," she concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off on the situation, with many of them siding with the bride and blaming the dad.

"We didn’t invite certain family because we knew they would show up with kids in tow even though they weren’t included in the invite," one person said.

"He's just trying to set himself up to be the victim," another person chimed n

"While it would have been nice to be more clear outside of the formal invite…it’s a small space. There isn’t room," a different person commented.

"I suspect they won't be at all crushed having almost no relationship with you. Someone like this was probably just coming for a free meal for them anyway. You're probably doing them a favor," wrote someone else.