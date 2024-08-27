Bride Demands All-Vegan Wedding Dinner Despite Groom’s Plea: ‘She Won’t Budge’

A bride is demanding that her wedding dinner is all-vegan despite the pleas from her future husband.

The man explained in his post on Reddit that his future wife is vegan and she is demanding an all-vegan wedding despite him being pescatarian.

"My(28m) fiance and I are scheduled to get married next fall. She(Mary, 26f) is vegan while I am not. I am a pescatarian," the man wrote.

"My fiance wants the menu at our wedding to be entirely vegan. I asked if we could have a pescatarian dish at the wedding, but she said no and suggested that we could have a vegetarian option. On any other occasion, this would be fine. We eat mostly vegan and I really only eat fish when we go out(which isn't often), " he continued.

However, when the man brought having the possibility of fish at their wedding, his bride refused and invited that the menu be vegan. The most she is willing to compromise is with a vegetation option.

"I brought this up to my fiance as well, but she won't budge on her stance. Either we have a fully vegan menu, or the menu is mostly vegan with at least one vegetarian option," the man revealed.

"I don't believe this is fair. My fiance says that it is her day and she should be able to choose the menu, but I have 'compromised' on basically every other thing involving the wedding. Our venue, decorations, color scheme, because I know that she has had a vision of her wedding since childhood. My only ask when I proposed and we began planning the wedding was that I could have a pescatarian dish, but she has not budged," he concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post, with many siding with the groom.

"It's your wedding too, get something you want to eat," one person said.

"It's your wedding too, and it's reasonable to want one dish that suits your dietary needs. Compromise should go both ways," a different user added.

"Is that really a hill she wants to die on. I would call off the wedding since she has no respect for your opinion," chimed in someone else.

"It is not just her day. It is your day also. She isn't marrying herself after all, is she?" questioned a Reddit user.