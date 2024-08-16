Bride Disinvites ‘So-Called Sister’ From Wedding Following Insult Toward Groom

A woman on Reddit disinvited her "sister" from her wedding following an insult toward her future husband.

"I and my fiancé are getting marrying in 2025. We have been together since 2021 but have gone to the same school all throughout the years. For some context, I have two 'sisters' who I’ve been in their life since they were born but we are not related by blood or family. They lived down the street from me and I would watch them, play with them, and went on trips together. About January 2023 they moved about an hour away from our house town. I have considered them to be my family for 15+ years now, I called them mom dad and my sisters and now I’m at a loss of words," the woman began.

The conflict began in April when she and her "sister" friend got into an argument over her fiancé.

"Back in April of this year, the 18-year-old sister and I got into an argument over my fiancé. I was tried of her father and her constantly calling him lazy, saying he doesn’t work, and making fun of him while at work while complaining to the boss that he wasn’t doing anything. Her father, we’ll call him K for short, is a subcontract for my fiancé’s old boss [and] he ending up quitting that job due to this. K started messing up things at job sites just to 'test' my fiancé on his knowledge knowing he has been working there for three years now. Her parents and my mom ending up got involved and it honestly just made things worse," she revealed.

READ MORE: Man Declines Best Friend's Wedding After Plus One Is Rejected

"Long story short, my sisters’ mom said 'I don’t give a f--k about ‘fiancé,’ ya'll can keep your a--es over there,' then tried to saying my fiancé was trying to get him fired from his job. (My fiancé is literally a worker, he doesn’t have the power to say to fire anyone.) Then my 'sister' tried to guilt trip me by saying her father has always been there for me and I should stick up for him since he’s my father too," the woman continued.

"Since April, they have not apologized, tried to talk to me, or even acknowledge me. My 18-year-old sister only messages me if she needs money and my 15-year-old sister hasn’t even talked to since this all happened. Before this all happened I had them as part of the wedding part. Now I’m not even inviting them and people are starting to figure it out and questioning me and wondering why. They think I’m over reacting but I think it’s justified," she concluded.

In the comments section, another user agreed with the bride-to-be for disinviting them.

"Even if they were family, it’s your wedding. You can do what you want and invite who you want," the reader advised.