Man Declines Invite to Childhood Best Friend’s Wedding After His Plus One Is Rejected: ‘My Girlfriend Is His Ex’

A man on Reddit has shared that the denial of his plus one at his friend's wedding has caused a rift between them.

The man began his story by saying that his childhood best friend is set to be married in a few months and that the man's current girlfriend has caused some tension between the two of them.

"Long story short: my childhood best friend is getting married to his fiance in a few months. I say childhood best friend because ever since high school, about 10 years, we haven’t been the closest. No bad blood or anything either. We talk often, are in similar friend groups, etc. the issue is that my current girlfriend, whom I intended to bring to the wedding as a plus one, is his ex from 5 years ago," the man revealed.

The man added that the best friend and his girlfriend dated only for six months and after the breakup the friend met his current fiancée.

"My girlfriend and him dated for about 6 months after high school and it didn’t work out. My friend broke up with her and immediately started seeing his now fiancée. There was a little bit of drama around that time, as my girlfriend kind of assumed he was talking to his fiancée while seeing my girlfriend," he said.

The man said he was coming to the wedding only for his plus one to be denied.

"I RSVPd electronically and within 15 minutes received a text stating I was not allowed to bring my girlfriend. Was told/I got the gist it’s more his fiancée’s wish than his. Basically just looking to see if I’m justified in sticking by my partner, or if I should suck it up and go see an old friend/my friends at his wedding, just alone," the man concluded.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that the man was not in the wrong in this situation.

"Not allowed? Insecure ex friend who still needs to grow up," read one comment.

"I would opt out of going tbh, it seems like your relationship with your gf is more important than the friendship that has drifted apart. I think you should tell him you have tp stick by your woman like he is sticking by his, and if he can't understand that it would be a good place to end the friendship there," advised someone else.

"Nah, stick with your partner. It's their wedding, not yours," added someone else.