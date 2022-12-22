Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding

A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding."

One woman shared on Reddit that she reluctantly agreed to go to her friend's "big, extravagant" mock ceremony, but after getting there she decided to bail — infuriating the "bride-to-be."

"As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole situation," the woman wrote via Reddit. "I didn't want to be a part of something that felt so fake and pointless, and I didn't want to encourage my friend's delusion that a wedding is something you can just have for fun, without any real commitment or meaning behind it."

The woman claimed that she tried to talk to her friend about her concerns, but it fell on deaf ears.

"I tried to talk to my friend about my concerns, but she brushed them off and insisted that the fake wedding was just a harmless bit of fun, and that I was overthinking it," she continued. "I didn't want to cause any drama or ruin her plans, so I decided to just go along with it and attend the wedding."

Once at the ceremony, and seeing her friend surrounded by her "bridesmaids" and "groomsmen," she had enough, and decided to walk out of the ceremony.

"I got up and left, feeling like a complete a--hole for ruining my friend's 'wedding,'" she wrote. "Now, she's furious with me and I'm not sure how to make things right. I know I probably should have just gone along with it and pretended to enjoy the fake wedding, but at the same time, I couldn't shake the feeling that it was all just a huge waste of time and money."

Users blasted the woman for leaving the ceremony, suggesting that she was already there, so she should have just stayed.

"You were already there. What kinda stand was this? If you didn’t want to go along with it, you shoulda stayed home," one person wrote, while another commented: "You know what a wedding is without a wedding? A party. Let your friend be, is her money and she wasn't hurting anyone, she just wanted to have fun and a day that was all about her. Do I think it is tasteful? No. Is it really my business (or yours)? Also no. Also, you don't know what is going through her mind, this is merely speculation, but maybe she was so scared of never having the opportunity to have this moment, which is her dream, so she called the people she loved to help her fulfill a dream in, again, a harmless way."