Bride-to-Be Furious After Sister Refuses to Cover Up Tattoos, Dye Hair to Be a Bridesmaid

One bride-to-be on Reddit is taking her bridesmaid requests to the extreme by insisting her sister alter her appearance if she's going to be in the bridal party.

After the bride asked her sister to cover up her tattoos, dye her hair and take out her nose ring, the sister suggested she skip the wedding altogether, and now the bridal is furious.

"I'm getting married in early September and I've chosen my bridal party. One of my bridesmaids is my sister. My sister has a completely different style than me. She has light pink hair, a nose ring, multiple earrings and she's also got sleeve tattoos on both of her arms and also her neck and chest," the bride-to-be wrote via Reddit. "My sister's appearance was something that always troubled me regarding her being a bridesmaid."

She continued: "I've set rules that apply to all bridesmaids, but some are specifically about my sister. I told her she'd have to buy body make-up and cover up the tattoos. I also told her to remove her nose ring and most of her earrings and only keep the normal earrings. And I told her to dye her hair a natural color at least for the wedding festivities such as the bachelorette and the actual wedding.'

The woman explained her sister's bridesmaids dress "really clashes" with the sibling's image, and claimed she'll "look really out of place with all the tattoos, piercings and hair with that dress."

However, the bride's sister has refused to change her appearance to appease the bride, telling her if she keeps insisting, she simply won't go to the wedding.

"She told me she won't do any of it and I tried to beg her to do it for me, her sister, and how happy it would make me. She told me that my happiness shouldn't depend on making her change her style and be someone else to fit my aesthetic wedding," the woman continued. "I told her that people make sacrifices for weddings and how many people might be uncomfortable or sad they have to follow certain rules but they still do it out of love and respect for the couple getting married. She said no, and that if I'm not okay with this she'll drop out."

The bride noted she got very upset when her sister refused: "I don't want her to drop out but I wished for her to make this one-time thing for me work."

In the comments section, users have rallied behind the sister, questioning why the bride would want to change the way her sibling looks.

"Why ask her to be a bridesmaid if you're going to insist she change so many things about herself? Why should she have to make a sacrifice for your wedding?" one person wrote.

"You knew what your sister's style was like before you asked her to be a bridesmaid. Why ask in the first place if you care so much about her appearance? You can’t force her to change herself, nor should you," another commented.