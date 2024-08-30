Bride Furious After Mother-in-Law Invites Groom’s Ex to Wedding, Calls Her ‘Rebound’

A bride who has been deemed a "rebound" is furious with her mother-in-law who invited the groom's ex to her wedding.

The woman explained in her Reddit post that she and her fiancé are currently planning their wedding and that her future mother-in-law wants to invite his ex to the wedding.

"I (F, 26) have been with Henry (M, 36 almost 37 ) for 5 years. We are engaged and currently planning our wedding. A little background: Henry is the youngest child, and his mother really wanted a girl. Because of this, Henry grew up feeling despised by his mom, who openly says hurtful things like how he was a disappointment from the start or how she never got the daughter she wanted. Despite this, instead of going no-contact with her, Henry has been trying very hard to win her love," she wrote.

"Henry had a long-term ex ( F, 32) who is very close with his mother. She became the daughter his mother always wanted. However, this ex cheated on him with a coworker and left him. After two years, Henry and I met. Eventually, the ex wanted to get back together with him, but he said no and blocked her. Despite this, she and his mother remain best friends. His mother still invites her to family functions, and my fiancé and I just ignore her," the bride continued.

The woman revealed that her future mother-in-law does not like her and she preferred the previous partner to her son.

"His mother doesn’t like me and believes I’m the reason she can’t have her preferred daughter-in-law. My fiancé has explained many times that he would rather stay single forever than get back with his ex. So, even if I didn’t exist, he wouldn’t be with her," she said.

"Yesterday, my MIL asked how many guests she could invite to our wedding. I told her that since my parents could invite 8-10 people, she could do the same. She thanked me, but an hour later, she smiled and said, 'Well, we have one 'yes' already,' referring to my fiancé's ex. I told her that was very inappropriate since we aren’t even friends with her. She responded by saying that it’s her guest list and none of my business. Then she said I’m insecure because the ex is 'the whole package' and that I’m just a rebound girl," the bride added.

The groom stepped in and asked his mother to leave.

"Henry told his mom to stop and asked her to leave. Once she left, he asked if I could be the bigger person and let her have this, as he really wants his mom to be at the wedding. He suggested that if inviting his ex would keep his mom quiet, we should just ignore her. P.S.: We are mostly paying for the wedding ourselves, with some help from my dad. MIL hasn’t contributed," she concluded.

READ MORE: Woman Frustrated Dad Gave Sister Money for Wedding but Not Her

Users in the comments section sounded off, with many of them agreeing that the bride was not wrong.

"NTA this is the hill to die on. Uninvite mil or she will ruin your wedding one way or another. She doesn't support your marriage and doesn't like you so why should she be there," one person advised.

"You have a fiancé problem. Uninvite the MIL or don’t get married," suggested another person.

"Don’t marry him your future is doomed," said a Reddit user.