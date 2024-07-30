Bride Raging After Hungry Guest Orders Pizza and Wings to Reception: ‘Ruined the Esthetics’

A wedding guest caused quite the uproar after having pizza and wings delivered to the reception.

"After the ceremony every table got two bottles of wine, bread/butter, and there also was an open bar, so we started to have a few drinks," the man wrote on Reddit.

He explained that the buffet style food "looked really good," and they had to wait for other tables to grab their grub before it was their turn, noting that some guests went back for seconds.

"To my surprise by the time we were called there was nothing left. I asked if there was more coming out and apparently that already occurred. So we grabbed the little we could and went back to sit down and ate the scraps," the man continued.

Feeling annoyed and hungry, after someone mentioned pizza, he had the "drunken idea of ordering some."

"So that is what we did, we all pitched in and ordered 4 large pizzas and some chicken wings from a local pizza joint close to the venue so it didn't take long to be delivered," the hungry guest recalled.

As other guests noticed the grub, they flocked to their table, which apparently "caused some commotion."

"My friend [the groom] came to talk to me about why I ordered the food, his bride was not happy about it (it ruined the esthetics), so I told him that we didn't get to eat, and that the food ran out long before our table was called, and we were really hungry. He then asked why we didn't just step out and eat then come back, though annoyed about that, I respectively explained to him that we were all drinking on an empty stomach and that it probably wasn't the best idea to have drunk people walking around looking for food," the man said.

He added that his friend wasn't happy with him, and that the bride was "glaring" at them.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many slamming the bride-and-groom for not having enough food at the ceremony.

"Your friend and his wife owe you and your wife a proper apology," one person wrote.

"Unfortunately wedding buffets are notorious for this. While in theory it’s great, either people get greedy or the caterers underestimate the amount of food or both. The only way to control it is to have servers at the buffet controlling the portions. And definitely no second helpings until everyone has been fed," another user commented.

"There is no reason other tables should've had seconds before you had firsts. I can understand miscalculating how much food would be needed, but they didn't even try to triage," a third person scoffed.