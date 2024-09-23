Bride Refuses to Pay Friend After Being ‘Sexualized’ in Commissioned Painting

A bride was furious after her friend made her look completely different and "sexualized" in a commissioned painting she planned to gift her husband.

She explained on Reddit that she wanted her friend to sketch her and her husband in their "wedding outfits" as a gift to her husband to mark their first wedding anniversary.

"I have seen her work and she can do [a] realist painting of people," the woman wrote.

She gave her friend some "reference" photos to create the painting, then put down a $300 deposit, with them agreeing "on a total of $700."

When she received the painting, however, her "husband looked great" but she "looked completely different."

READ MORE: Teen Conflicted About Skipping Family Wedding for Concert

"In short, she sexualized me and I find it so gross. The painting has me with huge boobs (I don’t really have any, I’m an A cup due to running). My wedding dress is showing much more skin. She even added a split to my dress to show off more leg. I don’t look like that in any of my photos I gave her. I find it really gross," the woman shared.

Offended by the portrait, she refused to pay the balance and told her friend to "fix it or she can keep it."

"This caused a huge argument. She thinks I am a jerk for not paying ... It's going around with my friends, some think I am being petty and others are standing by me," she concluded.

READ MORE: Want to Get Married At Taco Bell? Here’s What Your Ceremony Will Look Like

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, with many wondering why her friend went against her wishes.

"Your friend did not show you sketches or progress photos? That is a bit weird," one person wrote.

"She owes you back the $300. You asked for a portrait of yourself, not someone else," another commented.

"If it’d been a free gift I’d say 'just say thank you and hide it in the back of your closet.' But since it’s a commissioned piece, you are well within your rights to tell her it’s not what you had asked for," someone else weighed in.