Teen Conflicted About Skipping Family Wedding for Concert

A teen is feeling conflicted over skipping a family wedding for a concert.

The teen explained in her post to Reddit that she has family coming in from out of state to go to a concert and her other family member is getting married at the same time. However, the conflict came because of the date of everything.

"I (16F) am going to a concert next month with my cousin, B (19M). Him and my aunt are coming here (California) from Toronto so we can go to the concert together and do some other stuff. My cousin on the other side of the family (M) is also getting married the same weekend. M told us that he was getting married sometime in September about a year ago but didn’t tell us the exact dates until last month. I don’t know why," she wrote.

"My mom asked if I could not go to the concert and ask B to get tickets in his city and go there instead. I said no and that I wasn’t gonna go to the wedding. In our culture, there’s some stuff that the groom’s sister does at the wedding and my mom said M wanted me to do all that since he doesn’t have a sister. I still said no. I haven’t seen B in person since I was 2 and we’ve also bought Disneyland and Universal tickets after the concert and booked a hotel room. We’re gonna lose a lot of money if we cancel this and I really want to see him," the teen added.

She explains that she and M have never had a close relationship.

"M lives two hours away from me but we’ve never had a super close relationship since I’m way younger than all my cousins on my dad’s side but me and B are really close even though we haven’t met in 14 years. My mom is really mad at me about this. She thinks I should prioritize M’s wedding. She also never really wanted me to go to this concert in the first place but agreed to let me go because my aunt is going too," she said.

"She keeps being passive aggressive about this and is saying I don’t care about my family. I think she’s being ridiculous. I’m skipping my dad’s nephew’s wedding to hang out with her nephew. I don’t know why she’s getting so worked up about this when my dad doesn’t even care. She’s still mad at me and isn’t talking to me at all unless she has to and she’s been telling her friends that I’m being disrespectful and alienating my family. Edit: There are also some pre wedding events and I will be attending all of those," the teen concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post sounded off, with many of them siding with the teen and her decision.

"Go and have a great time at your concert. If any family have ajida over that, just point out that you'll go to his next wedding," one person advised.

"You planned this way before you were notified about the wedding. Plus, you will be attending the pre wedding events. If you paid for the tickets and stuff with your money, you could offer to stay only if you get paid back all the money you’d lose (that may come off as bratty though, it happened to me). If they accept, you could use that money to plan another trip with B. That’s kind of the only alternative/compromise I can think of," added a different person.

"From what I read everything for the concert was in place before you got the actual date of the wedding," someone else chimed in.