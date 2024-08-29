Man Accused of Being ‘Jealous’ and ‘Petty’ for Refusing to Attend Brother’s Lavish Wedding

A man has been accused of being "jealous" of his brother's wedding, and he is revealing why he is not going.

The man explained in his post on Reddit that he and his brother have a complicated relationship and that they have always had a rivalry.

"I have a complicated relationship with my brother. Growing up, we were always competing with each other, and it often led to arguments and hurt feelings. As we got older, the rivalry didn't disappear but rather took on different forms," he wrote.

"A few months ago, my brother announced his engagement and set a date for the wedding. At first, I was happy for him and planned to attend. But then, some things happened that made me question whether I should go. My brother and his fiancée decided to have an extremely lavish wedding. The cost was astronomical, and it seemed like they were more focused on impressing others than on the actual meaning of marriage. I tried to talk to my brother about it, suggesting a more modest celebration, but he brushed me off and said it was their special day and they could do whatever they wanted," the man continued.

He went on to say that his brother has been making some insensitive remarks lately and has been bragging about his wedding. This has made the man feel "overlooked."

"In addition, my brother has been making some rather insensitive remarks lately. He's been bragging about his upcoming wedding and making it seem like it's the most important event in the world. He's also been dismissive of my own life choices and achievements, making me feel unimportant and overlooked," he said.

"As the wedding date approached, I became more and more conflicted. On one hand, I knew it was my brother's big day and I should be there to support him. On the other hand, I couldn't shake off the feeling that attending the wedding would be a betrayal of my own values and a validation of his self-centered behavior. In the end, I made the difficult decision not to attend the wedding. I sent my brother a message explaining my reasons, but he didn't take it well. He accused me of being jealous and petty and said that I was ruining his special day," he furthered.

The man revealed that the family is now divided over the situation.

"Now, our family is divided. Some people understand my decision and think my brother was being unreasonable. Others think I should have put aside my differences and been there for my brother," he concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post sounded off, with many of them agreeing that the man was in the wrong.

"You are coming across as jealous, self centered, and judgmental. Other people’s weddings ARE all about them and their values. We go to share their joy as part of their circle of family and friends. Your approval of their lifestyle isn’t required. You need only wish them well," one person said.

"Remember that your bro's wedding is a special day for him. Hes been planning that for a long time to make everything perfect. While your feelings about the lavishness and his behavior are valid, weddings are key family events where support and presence matter," added someone else.

"Thought this was going to be another ‘sibling has asked me to pay for their extravagant wedding, parents say family helps family’ posts, but no. It sounds like you’re just jealous of your brother’s happiness. Unless you’re being asked to contribute in some way other than your attendance, it really shouldn’t matter how expensive the wedding is," write a different person.

"You made something that had nothing to do with you all about you," a Reddit user shared.