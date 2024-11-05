Bride-to-Be’s Dreams Dashed After Fiance Drops ‘Bombshell’ Amid Wedding Planning

A woman, in the midst of planning her wedding, is conflicted after her fiancé "dropped a bombshell."

In a letter to Slate, the woman, who has been engaged for six years, explained that her hopefully soon-to-be-husband is hesitant on legally getting married.

"We thought we would get married sooner but between moving to another state and establishing ourselves in our fields, it has taken us several years to be financially stable," the conflicted woman wrote.

After informing her fiancé that she "wanted to start planning the wedding," she was surprised when he told her that he wanted to "keep living together, but he doesn’t really believe in the formality of a wedding and that the government shouldn’t intervene in our lives, it’s an antiquated sexist custom, it’s a needless expense, etc."

"We’ve had several discussions and he won’t budge. I know his reasoning is practical; for example, he says we could take a trip to France rather than spend money on dinner and a dress I’ll only wear once, but I love the idea of a wedding," the woman continued.

However, her sister insists that he isn't "serious" about their relationship "if he’s not willing to make this commitment," and that "plenty of other men" would marry her instead of "dashing" her dreams.

"I’ve invested six years of my life with him and I don’t know if I want to break up with him over this single issue, but I am increasingly snapping at him and fighting. I don’t know what to do. I feel I’ve been tricked and now I’m trapped," she concluded.