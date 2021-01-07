Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Is a Conspiracy Theorist Who Was in D.C. During the Capitol Riot

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, was at the pro-Trump Washington, D.C. protest that took place before the Capitol riot in which insurrectionists stormed the Capitol building.

On Thursday (January 7), just one day after rioters invaded the Capitol building, social media discovered that Alexander took part in the events leading up to the riot.

A photo of Alexander donning a Trump 45 beanie at Capitol Hill, shared on his personal, public Facebook account, has been circulating on social media.

"D.C. millions showed up," he captioned the photo. News outlets did not report that millions of people showed up in support of Trump, and photos from the riot appear to show the contrary.

In another post, Alexander confirmed that he is a Trump supporter. "Where all my patriots ... I'm on the Trump Train," he wrote. "What will you tell your grandkids?"

It's unclear if he took part in the actual riot at the Capitol building.

According to Jezebel, Alexander claims that he is a “journalist researcher at conspiracy theories and history” on his Facebook profile. His cover photo calls the COVID-19 virus "Certificate of vaccination identification." It's believed he is an anti-masker.

Alexander infamously wed Spears in January 2004. Just 55 hours after their Las Vegas ceremony, Spears filed for an annulment. In October 2014, she married Kevin Federline.