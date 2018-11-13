BTS’ Label Issues Statement Addressing A-Bomb Shirt, Group Addresses Controversy at Tokyo Concert

UPDATE (11:15PM ET): BigHit Entertainment have updated their original Facebook post with an official English version of their statement. We have updated the quotes from the statement in the original story to reflect this.

ORIGINAL STORY: Last week, a BTS performance on Japanese TV show Music Station was cancelled after a shirt worn by one of the group's members last year was deemed offensive. On Tuesday (November 13), the chart-topping Korean acts's label and management company, BigHit Entertainment, issued a statement apologizing and taking responsibility for the snafu.

Whether or not the cancellation was merely about the design of a shirt is being debated by both experts and fans, as Japan's relationship with K-pop has run hot-and-cold over the years. Regardless, BigHit wanted to let fans everywhere know they acknowledge any potential offenses and hope to make it clear their intention is never to upset or hurt anyone.

In the statement BigHit also addresses past BTS wardrobe and prop controversies, including allegations that member RM wore a hat in a 2015 photoshoot with a symbol that resembled a Nazi swastika.

The statement, posted in Korean, English and Japanese, reads, "In all activities involving BTS and any other artists associated with our company, Big Hit does not condone any activities of war or the use of atomic weapons, is adamantly against them, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by the dropping of atomic weapons, and we will continue to adhere to these principles."

The statement continues, "In all activities involving BTS and any other artists associated with our company, Big Hit does not support any organizations or groups oriented towards political extremism and totalitarian beliefs including Nazism, is against all such entities and activities, had no intention of causing distress or pain to anyone affected by historical events and incidents by being inadvertently associated with such organizations or groups, and we will continue to adhere to these principles."

The statement also includes an apology: "we would like to offer our sincere apologies not only for failing to take the precautions that could have prevented the wearing of such clothing by our artist that inadvertently inflicted pain on anyone affected by the use of atomic weapons, but to anyone who may have experienced distress and discomfort by witnessing the association of our artists with imagery related to atomic bombings."

BigHit aren't the only ones speaking out. At BTS' sold-out concert at Japan's Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, member Jimin touched on the issues as well.

"It saddens me to think that not only you, ARMY, but many people around the world must've been surprised recently because of the many circumstances,” he said to the crowd.

"I believe there will be many more opportunities for us to meet each other. I won't be able to forget my first Tokyo Dome performance with you today. I'm so happy to be with you guys, ARMY. I hope you feel happy seeing us too."