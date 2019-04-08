BTS Announce ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ Track List

BTS just revealed the track list for their upcoming new album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

The group's management company Big Hit Entertainment announced the news via social media on Monday (April 8), revealing the next album will feature seven songs, including their collaboration with Halsey called ‘Boy With Luv." Other tracks include: "Intro: Persona," "(Mikrokosmos)," "Make It Right." "HOME," "Jamais Vu," and "Dionysus."

It didn't take long for the news to go viral, with the hashtag #Persona Tracklist and the phrases "Dionysus" and "Jamais Vu" trending worldwide on Twitter. Many fans immediately started to speculate what the French words—which translate to "never seen"—mean, as well as why they named a song after a Greek god.

