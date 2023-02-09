Legendary Songwriter Burt Bacharach Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died. His extraordinary career includes some of the most memorable pop songs of all time. "I Say a Little Prayer for You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" are just two examples.

The late B.J. Thomas made "Raindrops" famous in 1969, before he became better associated with country music. Gene Pitney and Marty Robbins are two more country hitmakers who favored Bacharach's songs. In 1982, Ronnie Milsap took "Any Day Now" to No. 1 on the Billboard AC chart (Top 40 Country).

Aside from frequent co-writer Hal David, Dionne Warwick is the artist most closely tied to the New York City native. She made "I Say a Little Prayer ..." famous in 1967, although many others — including Glen Campbell and Anne Murray in a way unimaginable today — would cover it and enjoy commercial success.

Warwick's "Walk on By" is another iconic Bacharach song. First recorded for her 1964 Make Way for Dionne Warwick album, it'd later be recreated by a diverse set of singers, including Gloria Gaynor, Isaac Hayes and Seal.

Other Bacharach songs that fans can sing after only hearing the title include "(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me," "What the World Needs Now Is Love," "What's New Pussycat?" and "The Look of Love."

KTLA in Los Angeles confirmed the news of Bacharach's death at 94, passing forward a note from his publicist that listed natural causes. The New York Times offered a detailed obituary for the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer (and occasional singer).

Bacharach leaves behind wife Jane, son Oliver and daughter Raleigh. He's preceded in death by daughter Nikki, who died by suicide in 2007.