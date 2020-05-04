Cady Groves Dead at 30

Cady Groves has died at the age of 30, her brother, Cody, has confirmed.

Taking to social media to share the news and clarify details around Cady's death, Cody said the following:

“I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation,” he said on Twitter. “In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

“Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album,” he continued. “Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on.”

Cady Groves began her music career in the alternative scene. After the release of her 2009 debut EP, A Month of Sundays, she was signed to RCA (whose alumni include Bring Me the Horizon and Bullet For My Valentine) in 2010, touring with Good Charlotte and All Time Low that same year.

Part of the post-neon wave of scene acts that included the likes of Plug In Stereo and Stephen Jerzak, Groves collaborated with artists including Secondhand Serenade and the Scene Aesthetic's Andrew de Torres, her sound gradually pivoting away from the scene toward an output that was grounded more in the pop world.

In total, Groves released four EPs — A Month of Sundays (2009), The Life Of a Pirate (2010), This Little Girl (2012) and Dreams (2015) — throughout her career. She was working on a new record at the time of her death.

Note to Scene's thoughts are with Cady Groves' family, friends and fans at this difficult time.

