Cardi B Cancels Concert Amid Emergency Hospitalization: ‘Breaks My Heart’

Cardi B has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's ONE Musicfest amid her hospitalization.

Cardi was scheduled to headline the event on Saturday (Oct. 26).

The rapper has been recovering in the hospital for "the last couple of days" after she suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

"I am so sad to share this news ... It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry," the "Up" artist revealed in a post on Instagram Wednesday (Oct. 23).

See Cardi B's full post below:

Cardi has been in the hospital since at least Monday evening (Oct. 21), when she livestreamed on Instagram from her hospital bed.

According to Vulture, the rapper went live after someone allegedly prank-called CPS on the mom of three, claiming Cardi's children were being physically abused at home.

"Motherf---ers have taken s--t too f---ing far when you mess with my f---ing kids,” she said on the Instagram Live, revealing the prank resulted in CPS showing up at her house at 11PM while her young children were asleep.

During the livestream, Cardi vowed to hire a private investigator to discover the identity of the prank caller.

Cardi is mom to Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a newborn daughter with ex Offset, from whom she split over the summer.